Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Warm and humid

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will be warm and humid with a chance of some thunderstorms.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Friday
Warm and humid with a high of 84.

Saturday
Drier heat with a high of 87.

Sunday

Sunny and hot with a high of 89.
Monday
More sun with a high of 86.

Tuesday
More humid with a high of 87.

Wednesday
Steamy sun with a high of 92.

Thursday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 90.

RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on child pornography, obstruction charges
8 hurt when taxi crashes into Manhattan restaurant
Community shows support for nightclub where Pride flags vandalized
Human workers can listen to Google Assistant recordings
Avocado shortage has prices soaring
Brooklyn HOV lane driver ticketed with dummy in the back seat
1 hurt when car smashes into, ends up completely inside NJ bakery
Show More
Gruesome details in slaying of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck
Woman fatally impaled through eye by metal straw: Report
Sources: Deadly NYC fire set by unstable tenant facing eviction
Teen claims he was 'defending himself' in fatal school stabbing
Disney honors Cameron Boyce with charitable donation
More TOP STORIES News