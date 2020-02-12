NEW YORK (WABC) -- The coldest air of the season is making its way to the Tri-State area, prompting a Freeze Warning for most of NYC.
RELATED | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service
Tuesday
Blustery and chilly. High 48.
Wednesday
Brisk and cold. High 40.
Thursday
Calmer and cool with a high of 48.
Friday
Milder. High 61.
Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 61.
Sunday
Stays comfortable. High 61.
Monday
Late shower. High 59.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather Forecast: Freeze Warning for NYC area overnight
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More