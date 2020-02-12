AccuWeather: Freeze Warning

Freeze warnings have been issued for many parts of the area.
Here are the latest warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service
Parts of New York and New Jersey received an inch or 2 of snow early Friday, but much of the area only saw rain before the cold air rushed in.
Boston set an October snowfall record with 3.5 inches (8.89 centimeters), breaking the previous record of 1.1 inches (2.79 centimeters) set on Halloween in 2005.
First snow of the season final total is 1.8” - Franklin, NY @NWSBinghamton pic.twitter.com/AljkYYVGAP— B. McGrady - Upstate NY Weather (@upstatenywxman) October 30, 2020
Saturday
Chilly Halloween with a high of 47. (Remember to turn back the clocks before going to bed!)
Sunday
Comfortable with a sunset before 5! High 58.
Monday
Another AccuWeather Alert day with blustery conditions and a high of 43.
Tuesday
Chilly choice. High 47.
Wednesday
Milder with a high of 57.
Thursday
Even milder. High 64.
Friday
Sunny and mild. High 68.
