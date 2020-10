AccuWeather: Freeze Warning

First snow of the season final total is 1.8” - Franklin, NY @NWSBinghamton pic.twitter.com/AljkYYVGAP — B. McGrady - Upstate NY Weather (@upstatenywxman) October 30, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After some parts of the Tri-State received their first snow of the season, everyone will feel the effects of a wintry blast of cold air.Freeze warnings have been issued for many parts of the area.Parts of New York and New Jersey received an inch or 2 of snow early Friday, but much of the area only saw rain before the cold air rushed in.Boston set an October snowfall record with 3.5 inches (8.89 centimeters), breaking the previous record of 1.1 inches (2.79 centimeters) set on Halloween in 2005.Chilly Halloween with a high of 47. ( Remember to turn back the clocks before going to bed !)Comfortable with a sunset before 5! High 58.Another AccuWeather Alert day with blustery conditions and a high of 43.Chilly choice. High 47.Milder with a high of 57.Even milder. High 64.Sunny and mild. High 68.