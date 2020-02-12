weather

AccuWeather: Freeze Warning

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- After some parts of the Tri-State received their first snow of the season, everyone will feel the effects of a wintry blast of cold air.

Freeze warnings have been issued for many parts of the area.



Here are the latest warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service

Parts of New York and New Jersey received an inch or 2 of snow early Friday, but much of the area only saw rain before the cold air rushed in.

Boston set an October snowfall record with 3.5 inches (8.89 centimeters), breaking the previous record of 1.1 inches (2.79 centimeters) set on Halloween in 2005.

Saturday
Chilly Halloween with a high of 47. (Remember to turn back the clocks before going to bed!)

Sunday
Comfortable with a sunset before 5! High 58.

Monday
Another AccuWeather Alert day with blustery conditions and a high of 43.

Tuesday
Chilly choice. High 47.

Wednesday
Milder with a high of 57.

Thursday
Even milder. High 64.

Friday
Sunny and mild. High 68.

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

