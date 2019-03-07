AccuWeather: Freezing cold temperatures ahead of warmup

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
A chance of flurries before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values between 10 and 20.
Friday
30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 37.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Sunday
Rain, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 44.
Wednesdsay
Sunny, with a high near 45.
