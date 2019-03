AccuWeather: Freezing cold temperatures ahead of warmup

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The unseasonably cold temperatures in the New York area will continue on Thursday, but there is at least some relief on the way by the time the weekend arrives.A chance of flurries before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values between 10 and 20.30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 37.Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.Rain, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 90%.Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.Sunny, with a high near 44.Sunny, with a high near 45. Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app