AccuWeather: Friday morning soaker

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain overnight will carry over into Friday morning before clearing out for the weekend.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:AccuWeather Alert Day! Soggy start. High 67.Brisk and cooler. High 54.Clouds and sun with a high of 49.Cool with some sun. High 44.Damp day. High 53.Mild mix. High of 58.Sun to clouds as spring begins. High 60.Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app