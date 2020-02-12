Weather

AccuWeather: Friday morning soaker

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain overnight will carry over into Friday morning before clearing out for the weekend.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Friday
AccuWeather Alert Day! Soggy start. High 67.

Saturday
Brisk and cooler. High 54.



Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 49.

Monday
Cool with some sun. High 44.

Tuesday
Damp day. High 53.



Wednesday
Mild mix. High of 58.

Thursday
Sun to clouds as spring begins. High 60.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Update: State of Emergency in NYC as cases jump to 95
New Jersey governor recommends cancelling all large gatherings
Video: Coronavirus tensions erupt among shoppers at Brooklyn Costco
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
National Guard arrives as containment begins in New Rochelle
6 COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, governor bans large gatherings
Schools and universities closed amid COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Worst day on Wall Street since 1987 as virus fears spread
Brazilian official who met Trump has virus; no plans to test Trump
Broadway goes dark due to coronavirus
40 confirmed coronavirus cases in Nassau County
March Madness: NCAA Tournaments canceled due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News