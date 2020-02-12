AccuWeather: Friday morning soaker

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain overnight will carry over into Friday morning before clearing out for the weekend.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
AccuWeather Alert Day! Soggy start. High 67.
Saturday
Brisk and cooler. High 54.
Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 49.
Monday
Cool with some sun. High 44.
Tuesday
Damp day. High 53.
Wednesday
Mild mix. High of 58.
Thursday
Sun to clouds as spring begins. High 60.
