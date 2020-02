AccuWeather: Frigid Saturday, then mild

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend starts off on a frigid note, but the temperatures spring back to near 50 on Sunday and Monday.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Frigid first. High 32.Bounce back. High 46.Partly sunny and mild. High 48.Rain likely, especially PM. High 50.Brisk clearing. High 44.Even colder. High 33.Stays chilly. High 38.Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app