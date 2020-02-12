Weather

AccuWeather: Frigid Saturday, then mild

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend starts off on a frigid note, but the temperatures spring back to near 50 on Sunday and Monday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Saturday
Frigid first. High 32.

Sunday
Bounce back. High 46.

Monday
Partly sunny and mild. High 48.



Tuesday
Rain likely, especially PM. High 50.

Wednesday
Brisk clearing. High 44.

Thursday
Even colder. High 33.



Friday
Stays chilly. High 38.

