AccuWeather:Get ready for a brief blast of January chill

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday brings a brief blast of January chill, but expect a return to blue skies.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Turning mostly sunny with a high of 42.
Thursday
Normal chill with a high of 38.
Friday
Fair finish to January with a high of 44.
Saturday
Offshore storm possible with a high of 44.
Sunday
Getting gusty with a high of 42.
Monday
Turning milder with a high of 46.
Tuesday
Even more mild with a high of 55.
