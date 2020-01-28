Weather

AccuWeather:Get ready for a brief blast of January chill

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday brings a brief blast of January chill, but expect a return to blue skies.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Turning mostly sunny with a high of 42.



Thursday
Normal chill with a high of 38.

Friday
Fair finish to January with a high of 44.

Saturday
Offshore storm possible with a high of 44.



Sunday
Getting gusty with a high of 42.

Monday
Turning milder with a high of 46.

Tuesday
Even more mild with a high of 55.

