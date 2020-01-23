Weather

AccuWeather: Get ready for above-average temperatures and sun

By and Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Get ready for a warm-up and sunshine over the next couple of days before rain moves in this weekend.



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Milder blend with a high of 46.

Friday
Suns to clouds with a high of 48.

Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 47.

Sunday
Brisk showers with a high of 45.

Monday
Breezy blend with a high of 43.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 40.

Wednesday

Sun to clouds with a high of 42.

