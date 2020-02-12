Weather

AccuWeather: Get ready for June warmth

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Get ready for some June warmth on Friday, with temperatures reaching into the mid-70s.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Friday
June warmth with a high of 75.
Saturday

Brisk clearing with a high of 50.

Sunday
Chilly sun with a high of 46.
Monday
Raw rain or snow with a high of 42.

Tuesday
Clouds to sun with a high of 55.

Wednesday
Chance of rain with a high of 54.

Thursday
Mild mix with a high of 60.



