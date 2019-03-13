AccuWeather: Getting warmer

Weather

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll have a preview of spring over the next couple of days as temperatures will be on the rise into the 50s and 60s.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high of 55.

Friday
A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Areas of fog. High of 64.

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

