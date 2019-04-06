Weather

AccuWeather: Gloomy start before beautiful spring weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday morning gets off to a gloomy start before beautiful spring weather moves in for the rest of the weekend.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Saturday
Rather mild and clearing, and much milder with a high near 66.

Sunday
Sunny and nice with a high near 65.

Monday
A damp start and partly cloudy with a high near 62.

Tuesday
Warm and clearing with a high near 69.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high near 61.

Thursday
Partly sunny with a high near 57.

Friday
Showers possible with a high near 62.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
TOP STORIES
Husband, girlfriend charged with murder in death of NYC mom
Social media post prompts gun scare at FIT in Manhattan
Judge rules against Rockland County's state of emergency
NJ city to require illuminated signs on all rideshare vehicles
Correction officer arrested on gun, sex abuse charges
Rep: Jagger doing well after heart surgery in NYC
Mayor makes plans to crack down on dog waste in NYC
Show More
Infant deaths prompt warning about Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play
NY limo crash: Operator charged with 20 counts of manslaughter
Woman gets 20 years to life in prison for fatal subway shove
3-alarm fire tears through storefronts in Queens
Family, supporters demand justice in NJ football player's death
More TOP STORIES News