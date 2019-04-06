AccuWeather: Gloomy start before beautiful spring weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday morning gets off to a gloomy start before beautiful spring weather moves in for the rest of the weekend.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Rather mild and clearing, and much milder with a high near 66.
Sunday
Sunny and nice with a high near 65.
Monday
A damp start and partly cloudy with a high near 62.
Tuesday
Warm and clearing with a high near 69.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high near 61.
Thursday
Partly sunny with a high near 57.
Friday
Showers possible with a high near 62.
