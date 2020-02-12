weather

AccuWeather: Gorgeous start to holiday weekend!

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Storms will clear out and make way for a beautiful Friday with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Storms clear out: Watch the updated 7-day forecast from meteorologist Amy Freeze and AccuWeather.



Friday

Less humid with a high of 85.

Saturday
Bright beauty with a high of 78.

Sunday
Sun and clouds with a high of 80.

Monday
A bit warmer for Labor Day with a high of 80.

Tuesday
Trending drier with a high of 81.

Wednesday
More humid with a high of 81.

Thursday
Chance of storms with a high of 83.




