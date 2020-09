AccuWeather: Gorgeous start to holiday weekend!

EMBED >More News Videos Storms clear out: Watch the updated 7-day forecast from meteorologist Amy Freeze and AccuWeather.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Storms will clear out and make way for a beautiful Friday with temperatures in the mid-80s.Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:Less humid with a high of 85.Bright beauty with a high of 78.Sun and clouds with a high of 80.A bit warmer for Labor Day with a high of 80.Trending drier with a high of 81.More humid with a high of 81.ThursdayChance of storms with a high of 83.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app