AccuWeather: Gorgeous start to holiday weekend!

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Friday
Less humid with a high of 85.
Saturday
Bright beauty with a high of 78.
Sunday
Sun and clouds with a high of 80.
Monday
A bit warmer for Labor Day with a high of 80.
Tuesday
Trending drier with a high of 81.
Wednesday
More humid with a high of 81.
Thursday
Chance of storms with a high of 83.
