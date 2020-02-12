weather

AccuWeather: Grey days ahead

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The sun is in short supply this week and we can't shake the showers into Tuesday. It will be dry and a little brighter on Wednesday.

Lee Goldberg breaks down your AccuWeather forecast from his home weather studio





Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Cooler clouds with a high of 48.

Wednesday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 54.

Thursday
Sun to start with a high of 56.

Friday
Variable clouds with a high of 56.

Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 56.

Sunday
Spotty shower with a high of 58.

Monday

Clouds and sun with a high of 62.



