weather

AccuWeather: Gusty afternoon thunderstorms Tuesday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is an AccuWeather Alert for Tuesday for a heavy afternoon thunderstorm that could bring hail and damaging wind.

EMBED More News Videos

Lee Goldberg has an AccuWeather alert for a fast moving front bringing gusts and rain



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert for strong storms and a high of 60.

Wednesday
Brisk and chilly with a high of 52.

Thursday
A few showers with a high of 54.

Friday

Damp morning with a high of 58.

Saturday
Sun to clouds with a high of 58.

Sunday
Rain likely with a high of 59.

Monday
Still showery with a high of 56.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
High winds cause damage across the Tri-State
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
Warmer weather, humidity and the coronavirus
Scenes of beautiful Spring around New York City
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York launches antibody testing for coronavirus
New York nurse union sues 2 hospitals, department of health
Trump says Cuomo coming to DC for Oval Office meeting
Athlete from NJ released from hospital after COVID-19 recovery
Charges dropped against late Brooklyn-born rapper Pop Smoke
US lockdowns coincide with rise in poisonings from cleaners
Suspect in NY Hanukkah stabbing ruled unfit to stand trial
Show More
Trump says governors play 'political game' with COVID-19 tests
NY daily death toll drops below 500
NJ sees 'relative stability' in cases, but deaths still on rise
Deceased taxpayers receiving stimulus payments from government
Kids in NJ making a big difference during COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News