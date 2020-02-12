weather

AccuWeather: Gusty again

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday we'll wake up to a building breeze and it will be a gusty afternoon that will make 40s feel like 30s.

Thursday
Gusty again. High of 43.

Friday
Bright and blustery with a high of 38.

Saturday
Brisk and chilly. Hgh of 35.

Sunday
Stays chilly with a high of 38.

Monday
Near normal. High of 44.

Tuesday
Milder mix with a high of 56.

Wednesday
Trending warmer. High of 58.

