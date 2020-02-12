AccuWeather: Gusty and chilly end to the workweek

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We will end the workweek on a gusty and chilly note. Friday will go from sunny to mostly cloudy by the afternoon.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Chilly gusts with a high of 52.
Saturday
Breezy blend with a high of 55.
Sunday
Dry during the day with a high of 60.
Monday
Stormy start with a high of 68.
Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 59.
Wednesday
Storms possible offshore with a high of 53.
Thursday
Breezy shower with a high of 54.
