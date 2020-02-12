weather

AccuWeather: Gusty and chilly end to the workweek

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- We will end the workweek on a gusty and chilly note. Friday will go from sunny to mostly cloudy by the afternoon.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Chilly gusts with a high of 52.

Saturday
Breezy blend with a high of 55.

Sunday
Dry during the day with a high of 60.

Monday
Stormy start with a high of 68.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 59.

Wednesday
Storms possible offshore with a high of 53.

Thursday
Breezy shower with a high of 54.



