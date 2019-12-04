Weather

AccuWeather: Gusty and cold

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Strong winds will make it feel quite cold even with temperatures in the low 40s on Thursday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Gusty and cold. High 44.

Friday
Rain or snow showers. High 43.

Saturday
Brisk and cold. High 35.

Sunday
Milder afternoon. High 44.

Monday
Rainy day, but mild. High 54.

Tuesday
Some morning rain. High 58.

Wednesday
Back to blustery. High 38.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TWU, MTA reach tentative deal to avoid strike
40-year-old woman fatally struck by out-of-control SUV in NYC
Judge to drop 4 counts against man accused in Boy Scout's death
The internet is outraged by this Peloton holiday commercial
NYC teacher arrested after allegedly kicking 12-year-old student
Dozens of animals, drugs uncovered at alleged NJ cockfighting ring
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Show More
Couple's warning to pet owners after dog dies from chewing gum
11-year-old cast as 1st black lead in NYC Ballet's 'Nutcracker'
Winner declared in New York City 'Better Bin' trash can contest
Rikers guards suspended after inmate tries to hang himself
Estranged husband of missing mom in legal battle with in-laws
More TOP STORIES News