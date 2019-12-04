AccuWeather: Gusty and cold

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Strong winds will make it feel quite cold even with temperatures in the low 40s on Thursday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Gusty and cold. High 44.
Friday
Rain or snow showers. High 43.
Saturday
Brisk and cold. High 35.
Sunday
Milder afternoon. High 44.
Monday
Rainy day, but mild. High 54.
Tuesday
Some morning rain. High 58.
Wednesday
Back to blustery. High 38.
