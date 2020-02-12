weather

AccuWeather: Gusty and cooler

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be a gusty day Thursday before another warm-up begins Friday.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Thursday
Gusty and cooler with a high of 65.

Friday
Fall classic. High of 68.

Saturday
Warmer again with a high of 75.

Sunday
PM shower. High of 69.

Monday
Damp via Delta. High of 64.

Tuesday
Still showery with a high of 68.

Wednesday
Soggy stretch? High of 70.

