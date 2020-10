AccuWeather: Gusty and cooler

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be a gusty day Thursday before another warm-up begins Friday.Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:Gusty and cooler with a high of 65.Fall classic. High of 68.Warmer again with a high of 75.PM shower. High of 69.Damp via Delta. High of 64.Still showery with a high of 68.Soggy stretch? High of 70.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app