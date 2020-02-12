AccuWeather: Gusty and cooler

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be a gusty day Thursday before another warm-up begins Friday.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Thursday
Gusty and cooler with a high of 65.
Friday
Fall classic. High of 68.
Saturday
Warmer again with a high of 75.
Sunday
PM shower. High of 69.
Monday
Damp via Delta. High of 64.
Tuesday
Still showery with a high of 68.
Wednesday
Soggy stretch? High of 70.
