AccuWeather: Gusty and gray on Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The wind will pick up Thursday and will lead to a gusty and ultimately gray day ahead of April showers on Friday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Getting gusty with a high of 56.
Friday
Morning showers with a high of 52.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 56.
Sunday
Spotty afternoon shower with a high of 58.
Monday
Milder mix with a high of 64.
Tuesday
Chance of a shower with a high of 62.
Wednesday
More showers with a high of 62.
