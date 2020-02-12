NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Sunday we'll see some sun followed by clouds. It will be an overall milder, but increasingly windy day with rain showing up late.
Sunday
Gusty PM showers with a high of 59.
Monday
Quite windy. High 53.
Tuesday
Blustery and chillier with a high 48.
Wednesday
Brisk and chilly. High of 42.
Thursday
Still cool with a high of 46.
Friday
Milder blend. High of 54.
Saturday
Mild sun and cloud with a high of 56.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Gusty evening showers
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More