weather

AccuWeather: Gusty evening showers

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Sunday we'll see some sun followed by clouds. It will be an overall milder, but increasingly windy day with rain showing up late.

Sunday
Gusty PM showers with a high of 59.

Monday
Quite windy. High 53.

Tuesday
Blustery and chillier with a high 48.

Wednesday
Brisk and chilly. High of 42.

Thursday
Still cool with a high of 46.

Friday
Milder blend. High of 54.

Saturday
Mild sun and cloud with a high of 56.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update
Tropical Storm Eta soaks Florida, races to Atlantic
Theta becomes record-breaking 29th storm in 2020 Atlantic season
Does weather affect the spread of the COVID-19 outside?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in assault of Actor Rick Moranis on Upper West Side
Teen with autism robbed, 2nd suspect sought
COVID Update: 2 parties with hundreds of attendees busted in NYC
Rally held in support of homeless being housed at NYC hotel
Cuomo eyes formula for NYC schools to determine closure
NJ reports highest number of daily cases since start of pandemic
COVID Live Updates: Lockdowns put in place in other parts of US
Show More
Arizona police looking into death of Lori Vallow's 3rd husband
Iconic Rudolph, Santa figures sell for $368K at auction
Georgia recount: Masked workers start presidential hand tally
How to see the Leonid meteor shower this week
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in NYC
More TOP STORIES News