AccuWeather: Gusty evening showers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Sunday we'll see some sun followed by clouds. It will be an overall milder, but increasingly windy day with rain showing up late.Gusty PM showers with a high of 59.Quite windy. High 53.Blustery and chillier with a high 48.Brisk and chilly. High of 42.Still cool with a high of 46.Milder blend. High of 54.Mild sun and cloud with a high of 56.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app