Weather

AccuWeather: Gusty start to weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast in the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A gusty, clearing Saturday will make way for a sunny Sunday with milder temperatures.



Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Saturday
Gusty clearing with a high near 48.

Sunday
Feeling like spring with a high near 60.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Monday
A few showers with a high of 51.

Tuesday
Chilly but sunny with a high of 46.

Wednesday
Still cool but brighter with a high near 48.

Thursday

Partly sunny and milder with a high near 54.

Friday
Even milder with a high of 59.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
TOP STORIES
Disturbing video shows man kicking elderly woman on subway
Flames shooting out roof as fire tears through NYC laundromat
Ex-cop in NYC shooting surrenders to face tampering charges
Alleged trafficker had 7 sharks in backyard pool in New York
CVS employee prevents elderly customer from gift card scam
At least 1 hurt when crash sends car careening into LI home
Man told Jewish co-worker she was in 'gas chamber,' police say
Show More
Parkland shooting survivor takes her own life
Mom of 5 donates uterus to anonymous woman
Woman's screams, relatives scare off attempted rape suspect
Suspect attempts to steal man's ring, shoots him in car
NJ sues 'Ghost Gun' company for offering untraceable guns
More TOP STORIES News