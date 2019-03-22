AccuWeather: Gusty start to weekend

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Gusty clearing with a high near 48.
Sunday
Feeling like spring with a high near 60.
Monday
A few showers with a high of 51.
Tuesday
Chilly but sunny with a high of 46.
Wednesday
Still cool but brighter with a high near 48.
Thursday
Partly sunny and milder with a high near 54.
Friday
Even milder with a high of 59.
