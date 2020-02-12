weather

AccuWeather: Hazy, hot and humid

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be hot and sunny with temperatures reaching the upper-80s.

A second heat wave will get underway as extreme heat returns Sunday and lasts through Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-90s.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Hot and sunny with a high of 88.

Sunday

AccuWeather Alert: Another scorcher with a high of 94.

Monday
AccuWeather Alert: Extreme heat with a high of 96.

Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert: Thunder threat with a high of 93.

Wednesday
Less humid with a high of 88.

Thursday
Mostly sunny with a high of 86.

Friday
Nice stretch of weather with a high of 84.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Fay moves out, beach warnings in place
Tropical Storm Fay brings flooding rain to NYC, NJ and the Tri-State
Flooded streets, downed trees in NJ after tropical storm hits
Delta flight diverted after hail damages nose
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen critical after stabbing following car crash
89-year-old woman set on fire in Brooklyn speaks out
Police: Man fatally shot in the face in Brooklyn
Chiefs' OL opts out of NFL season to be on front lines of pandemic
Child falls from second floor window fire escape in NYC
Trump signs 4 executive orders on lowering drug prices
Former employee sues Sam's Club after being forced to wear a mask
Show More
37 bars, restaurants issued summonses for violating NY rules
Man seen in video putting officer in chokehold charged
Researchers to explore mysterious 'blue hole' off Florida coast
Court rules NJ can shut down gym that defied closure
NYPD chief tells officers to not let chokehold ban stop them
More TOP STORIES News