AccuWeather: Hazy, hot and humid

Saturday will be hot and sunny with temperatures reaching the upper-80s.A second heat wave will get underway as extreme heat returns Sunday and lasts through Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-90s.7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Hot and sunny with a high of 88.AccuWeather Alert: Another scorcher with a high of 94.AccuWeather Alert: Extreme heat with a high of 96.AccuWeather Alert: Thunder threat with a high of 93.Less humid with a high of 88.Mostly sunny with a high of 86.Nice stretch of weather with a high of 84.