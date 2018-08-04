WEATHER

AccuWeather: Heat advisory issued for Sunday

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Saturday's rain clouds moved out by late afternoon, and now a potential heat wave is on its way.

The New York City Emergency Management Department issued a heat advisory for 10 a.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday.

High heat and humidity are in the forecast, and temperatures could feel well over 100 degrees.

