AccuWeather: Heat wave ending, relief on the way

NEW YORK (WABC) --It was another hot and humid day Thursday across the New York City and Tri-State area, but relief is on the way.
The heat advisory has been extended into Thursday evening, ahead of the arrival of a cold front.
Thursday's high reached 90 to continue the heat wave, but it was not quite as extreme as the past couple of days.
Cooling centers will remain open through Thursday in New York City, officials announced.
The cold front will eventually cross through the region overnight, and there could be some spotty showers or thunderstorms. The severe risk is low.
The front will bring relief on Friday and Saturday in the form of cooler temperatures in the 70s and even 60s, but have an umbrella handy as a few showers could be around both days.
Enjoy the cooler days while they last. Warmer temperatures and higher humidity are likely returning on Sunday with a few showers around.
The best beach day of the holiday weekend is Monday, with dry conditions and temperatures in the 80s.
