AccuWeather: Heating up, risk of storms

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a chance of strong storms Wednesday as the temperature heats up to the mid-80s.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Strong storms with a high of 84.

Thursday

Late storm with a high of 85.

Friday
Steamy thunderstorm with a high of 87.

Saturday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 86.

Sunday
Less humid with a high of 78.

Monday
Mostly sunny with a high of 77.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 78.



