AccuWeather: Heavy rain arrives Sunday

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Heavy rain will be arriving on Sunday.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Sunday
Cooler rain with a high of 60.

Monday
Turning warmer with a high of 67.

Tuesday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high near 76.

Wednesday
Cloudy and cooler with a high near 64.

Thursday
Rain possible with a high of 61.

Friday
Rain possible with a high of 63.

Saturday
Clouds breaking with a high near 66.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
