AccuWeather: Heavy rain expected Thursday

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest on the AccuWeather forecast in the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A flash flood watch has been issued for much of the New York City metro area as a winter storm is expected to bring heavy rain to the area overnight into Thursday.

The same system is bringing a wintry mix to areas to the far north and west, where a winter weather advisory was in effect into Wednesday evening.

RELATED: Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

Rain develops Wednesday night, mostly after midnight, and continues heavy at times into Thursday. Temperatures will rise into the 50s.

A couple of inches of rain is possible from this storm.

As the storm moves out, temperatures will fall and the breeze will kick up with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Skies clear out on Thursday night to make way for a sunny Friday with temperatures in the 30s.

