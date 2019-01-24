SNOW STORM

AccuWeather: Heavy rain expected today

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather forecast.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A flash flood watch has been issued for much of the New York City metro area as a winter storm is expected to bring heavy rain to the area today.

The same system is bringing a wintry mix to areas to the far north and west.

Rain developed overnight and will continue heavy at times today. Temperatures will rise into the 50s.

A couple of inches of rain is possible from this storm.

As the storm moves out, temperatures will fall and the breeze will kick up, with gusts as high as 30 mph. A wind advisory will be in effect for parts of the area later today.

Skies clear out tonight to make way for a sunny Friday with temperatures in the 30s.

