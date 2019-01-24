ACCUWEATHER ALERT

AccuWeather: Heavy rain falling across New York area

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the updated forecast from AccuWeather.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A flash flood watch has been issued for much of the New York City metro region as a winter storm is drenching the area with heavy rain Thursday.

The same system is bringing a wintry mix to areas to the far north and west.

RELATED: Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

Rain developed overnight and will continue heavy at times throughout the entire day. It will stay mild, however, with temperatures in the 50s.

A couple of inches of rain is possible from this storm.

As the storm moves out, temperatures will fall and the breeze will kick up, with gusts as high as 30 mph. A wind advisory will be in effect for parts of the area later today.

Skies clear out tonight to make way for a sunny Friday with temperatures in the 30s.

DOWNLOAD: The AccuWeather app for weather on the go!


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowstormsnow stormNew York CityNew YorkNew JerseyConnecticut
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ACCUWEATHER ALERT
Thanksgiving Weekend Freeze: What's the forecast?
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell across NY area
AccuWeather: Skies clear after Florence remnants move through
Florence Update: Relentless rain, widespread flooding
What is a tropical depression?
More accuweather alert
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
NY area coping with deep freeze, dangerous travel conditions
Tips: Staying safe, warm amid the arctic blast
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
More Weather
Top Stories
3rd person dies after hammer attack at Brooklyn restaurant
Superintendent accused of lying to get help for sick student
Jayme Closs to get $25K reward from Jennie-O
Man attacks Uber driver stuck in Midtown traffic, stomps on car
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect
Police: Suspect lures boy, 11, exposes himself in the Bronx
Show More
LIVE: NYC announces crackdown on illegal parking in bus lanes
Italy ordered to pay $20,000 in damages to Amanda Knox
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
Couple: Wag app tried to pay for silence after dog's death
MTA board postpones fare hike vote to consider alternatives
More News