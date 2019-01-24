Skies began to clear across the New York City metro region late Thursday after a winter storm drenched the area with heavy rain.The same system brought a wintry mix to areas to the far north and west.Rain that developed overnight continued heavy at times throughout the entire day. It remained mild, however, with temperatures in the 50s.As the storm moves out, temperatures will fall and the breeze will kick up, with gusts as high as 30 mph.Friday will be sunny and colder, with temperatures in the 30s.----------