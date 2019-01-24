ACCUWEATHER ALERT

AccuWeather: Heavy rain falls across New York area

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Skies began to clear across the New York City metro region late Thursday after a winter storm drenched the area with heavy rain.

The same system brought a wintry mix to areas to the far north and west.

RELATED: Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

Rain that developed overnight continued heavy at times throughout the entire day. It remained mild, however, with temperatures in the 50s.

As the storm moves out, temperatures will fall and the breeze will kick up, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday will be sunny and colder, with temperatures in the 30s.

Related Topics:
weathersnowstormsnow stormNew York CityNew YorkNew JerseyConnecticut
