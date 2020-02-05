AccuWeather: Heavy rain likely later Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Flood watches will be in place later Thursday into Friday morning for heavy rainfall throughout the tri-state area.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Periods of rain with icy conditions north and weather. High 47.
Friday
Drenching at dawn. High of 50.
Saturday
Colder again. High 37.
Sunday
Light snow possible with a high of 42.
Monday
Mild showers with a high of 50.
Tuesday
Shower or two with a high of 47.
Wednesday
Clouds to sun with a high of 46.
