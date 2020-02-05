Weather

AccuWeather: Heavy rain likely later Thursday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Flood watches will be in place later Thursday into Friday morning for heavy rainfall throughout the tri-state area.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Periods of rain with icy conditions north and weather. High 47.



Friday
Drenching at dawn. High of 50.

Saturday
Colder again. High 37.

Sunday
Light snow possible with a high of 42.



Monday
Mild showers with a high of 50.

Tuesday
Shower or two with a high of 47.

Wednesday
Clouds to sun with a high of 46.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
16-year-old stabbed in Brooklyn; Manhunt underway for 3 suspects
MS-13 gang-related ties in question after LI man's death: Police
4 found dead, including children, in Salem County
2 more patients being tested for coronavirus in New York City
Kids in strollers among 6 hurt when crash sends car onto sidewalk
8 NJ hospitals restricting young visitors amid flu outbreak
Show More
Ex-boyfriend of CT woman found in suitcase pleads guilty
34 reputed gang members arrested in massive NYC gun bust
Morning team surprises Sam Champion with throwback video
NYPD releases bodycam footage of deadly Harlem police shooting
Long Island man exonerated in parents' murders to become lawyer
More TOP STORIES News