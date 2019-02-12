NEW YORK (WABC) --A high wind warning has been issued through Monday evening for damaging winds that are blowing down trees and power lines and causing other problems.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 40. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Friday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
Saturday
Periods of rain, with a high near 48.
Sunday
Windy and colder with a high near 36.
