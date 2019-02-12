WEATHER

AccuWeather: High wind warning in effect for New York area

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the latest accuweather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A high wind warning has been issued through Monday evening for damaging winds that are blowing down trees and power lines and causing other problems.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service


Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 40. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.

Tuesday


Sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Friday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Saturday
Periods of rain, with a high near 48.

Sunday
Windy and colder with a high near 36.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
High winds bring down scaffolding, trees, power lines
Winter storm creates dangerous travel conditions
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
Jackpot: Snow falls on Las Vegas strip for 1st time in decade
More Weather
Top Stories
High winds bring down scaffolding, trees, power lines
Exclusive: Walking NYC's most dangerous street with top cop
NJ man allegedly killed brother's family over missing money
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Cab driver released after fatal hit-and-run in Queens
2 dead in 3-vehicle crash on Route 9 in New Jersey
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
Show More
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Oscars highlights: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow'
Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit'
California news crew robbed, guard shot; suspect arrested
Man stabbed several times, slashed in face in Manhattan
More News