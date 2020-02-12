AccuWeather: Hot and humid Wednesday

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
More humid with a high of 85.
Thursday
Sun and a thunderstorm chance with a high of 82.
Friday
Less humid with a high of 84.
Saturday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 78.
Sunday
Stray shower with a high of 78.
Monday
Shower or two with a high of 76.
Tuesday
Better chance of rain with a high of 76.
