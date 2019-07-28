AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be hot and humid for the next few days with some stray storms.
Monday
Hot and humid with a high of 91.
Tuesday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.
Wednesday
Showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 87.
Thursday
Showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 84.
Friday
Clouds and sun with a high of 83.
Saturday
Thunde threat with a high of 83.
Sunday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 83.
