Weather

AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be hot and humid for the next few days with some stray storms.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Monday
Hot and humid with a high of 91.

Tuesday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.

Wednesday
Showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 87.

Thursday
Showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 84.

Friday
Clouds and sun with a high of 83.

Saturday
Thunde threat with a high of 83.

Sunday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 83.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
