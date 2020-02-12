AccuWeather: Hot and steamy

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be hot and steamy with highs reaching 90.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.
Wednesday
Sun and a storm with a high of 88.
Thursday
Not as humid with a high of 88.
Friday
Drier heat with a high of 88.
Saturday
Hot sun with a high of 90.
Sunday
Sizzle and a storm with a high of 90.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 88.
