AccuWeather: Hot and steamy

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be hot and steamy with highs reaching 90.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.

Wednesday
Sun and a storm with a high of 88.

Thursday
Not as humid with a high of 88.

Friday
Drier heat with a high of 88.

Saturday
Hot sun with a high of 90.

Sunday
Sizzle and a storm with a high of 90.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 88.



