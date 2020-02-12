weather

AccuWeather: Hot and sunny Saturday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be hot and sunny with temperatures reaching the upper-80s.

Extreme heat will return Sunday and last through Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-90s.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Summer sun with a high of 88.

Sunday

Another scorcher with a high of 94.

Monday
Second heat wave possible with a high of 96.

Tuesday
Thunder threat with a high of 93.

Wednesday
Less humid with a high of 88.

Thursday
Mostly sunny with a high of 86.

Friday
NIce stretch of weather with a high of 84.



