AccuWeather: Hot and sunny Saturday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be hot and sunny with temperatures reaching the upper-80s.
Extreme heat will return Sunday and last through Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-90s.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Summer sun with a high of 88.
Sunday
Another scorcher with a high of 94.
Monday
Second heat wave possible with a high of 96.
Tuesday
Thunder threat with a high of 93.
Wednesday
Less humid with a high of 88.
Thursday
Mostly sunny with a high of 86.
Friday
NIce stretch of weather with a high of 84.
