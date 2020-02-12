AccuWeather: Hot, humid with showers possible

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be hot and humid with a late-afternoon shower or thunderstorm west of the city. Some storms may be strong and gusty.
The same pattern will continue into midweek.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Still hot with a high of 92.
Tuesday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 86.
Wednesday
Spotty PM storm with a high of 88.
Thursday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.
Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 88.
Saturday
Rain and thunder with a high of 89.
Sunday
Still a chance of rain with a high of 89.
