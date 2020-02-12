weather

AccuWeather: Hot, humid with showers possible

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be hot and humid with a late-afternoon shower or thunderstorm west of the city. Some storms may be strong and gusty.

The same pattern will continue into midweek.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Still hot with a high of 92.

Tuesday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 86.

Wednesday
Spotty PM storm with a high of 88.

Thursday

Hot and humid with a high of 90.

Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 88.

Saturday
Rain and thunder with a high of 89.

Sunday
Still a chance of rain with a high of 89.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Storms topple trees throughout Brooklyn
Why the Tri-State area could see red sunsets this weekend
Saharan dust cloud blankets Caribbean, nears US
Bertha weakens into tropical depression hours after SC landfall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
From stabbings to shootings, NYC hit with spree of violence overnight
Coronavirus Updates: NYC preps for Phase 3 without indoor dining
NYPD cops surprise girl with birthday cake after home burns down
Slain detective honored 3 years after her death
4th of July fuels worries about skyrocketing COVID-19 cases
Beaches continue social distancing as NYC gets ready for Phase 3
2 bodies found just few hours apart in Hudson River
Show More
Cosby citing systemic racism as he fights assault conviction
Kanye West tweets that he is running for president
Former officer charged in Floyd's death posts $750K bond
4 injured after high-rise apartment building fire in Manhattan
Google creates feature helping users navigate COVID-19 hot spots
More TOP STORIES News