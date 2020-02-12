AccuWeather: Hot in a hurry

A severe thunderstorm remains in effect Thursday for Ocean County, New Jersey until 8 p.m.
Saturday
Hot in a hurry. High 90.
Sunday
Beach beauty. High 91.
Monday
More humid. High 89.
Tuesday
Still steamy. High of 89.
Wednesday
T-storm chance. High of 90.
Thursday
Drier heat. High of 79.
Friday
Partly sunny. High of 78.
