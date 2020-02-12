AccuWeather: Hot in a hurry

weather

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll get hot in a hurry this weekend with temperatures that could reach the 90s, but it won't be too humid.

A severe thunderstorm remains in effect Thursday for Ocean County, New Jersey until 8 p.m.

Saturday
Hot in a hurry. High 90.

Sunday
Beach beauty. High 91.

Monday
More humid. High 89.

Tuesday
Still steamy. High of 89.

Wednesday
T-storm chance. High of 90.

Thursday
Drier heat. High of 79.

Friday
Partly sunny. High of 78.


