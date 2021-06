AccuWeather: Hot in a hurry

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll get hot in a hurry this weekend with temperatures that could reach the 90s, but it won't be too humid.A severe thunderstorm remains in effect Thursday for Ocean County, New Jersey until 8 p.m.Hot in a hurry. High 90.Beach beauty. High 91.More humid. High 89.Still steamy. High of 89.T-storm chance. High of 90.Drier heat. High of 79.Partly sunny. High of 78.