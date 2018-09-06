AccuWeather: Hot spell ends, cool weekend ahead

NEW YORK (WABC) --Showers and thunderstorms moved through the New York area Thursday evening, bringing an end to the recent stretch of sweltering heat.
Heat advisories that had been in effect for several days ended and changes are coming as a cold front is approaching the area with some much-needed relief to end the week.
The rain extinguished the hot spell that continued Thursday with most areas back above 90 degrees. That was combined with high humidity as the heat index felt like 100 degrees or hotter.
Dozens of schools in the New Jersey area dismissed early Thursday due to the heat: CHECK THE LIST HERE
Friday will be much cooler, with temperatures in the 70s.
Saturday and Sunday will remain cool with temps in the mid to lower 70s.
We're also keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Gordon and Hurricane Florence. Gordon could bring some rain our way on Sunday or Monday, while Florence will be kicking up the surf and causing strong rip currents along the coast this weekend.
