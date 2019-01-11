A winter storm is taking the path of least resistance and staying to our south, but New York City and areas to the south will still see some light snow this weekend.As we head into Saturday, we will start off with sunshine, but clouds will build as the storm heads east.We should stay dry across the area into the early evening, but light snow should begin to fall just after midnight in New York City. Snow will begin a little earlier to the south and west.North of the city will see very little if anything from this one.The period of snow should last into Sunday morning, but skies will clear and the sun returns before the weekend is over.We're expecting a dusting to an inch from the city to the south and west.The heaviest amounts, 2 to 4 inches, will fall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and points south.Even though we're only talking about a coating to an inch or two across most of the viewing area, travel conditions could become hazardous Saturday night into Sunday.Stay with abc7NY and Channel 7 Eyewitness News for continuing updates.----------