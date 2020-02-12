AccuWeather: Humid and warm with mix of sun and clouds

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be humid and warmer with a blend of sun and clouds before our chance for storms picks up this week.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Humid and warmer with a high of 89.
Tuesday
Hot and humid with a high of 88.
Wednesday
Chance of strong thunderstorms with a high of 90.
Thursday
Still warm with a high of 87.
Friday
Mostly sunny and warm with a high of 88.
Saturday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 88.
Sunday
Thunder threat with a high of 90.
