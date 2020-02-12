weather

AccuWeather: Humid and warm with mix of sun and clouds

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be humid and warmer with a blend of sun and clouds before our chance for storms picks up this week.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
Humid and warmer with a high of 89.

Tuesday
Hot and humid with a high of 88.

Wednesday
Chance of strong thunderstorms with a high of 90.

Thursday
Still warm with a high of 87.

Friday
Mostly sunny and warm with a high of 88.

Saturday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 88.

Sunday
Thunder threat with a high of 90.



