weather

AccuWeather: Humid, breezy after Isaias moves out

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tropical storm and flood warnings remained in effect across the Tri-State even after Isaias moved through the area.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Wednesday will be humid and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Breezy and warmer with a high of 86.

Thursday
Less humid with a high of 82.

Friday
Spotty storm with a high of 83.

Saturday
Thunder threat with a high of 85.

Sunday
Sunny with a storm and a high of 87.

Monday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 88.

Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 86.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Isaias turns deadly in NYC as trees come down, buildings crumble
Confirmed tornadoes in NJ as more than 1 million lose power
Dangerous Isaias sweeps across NYC, Tri-State
Barriers up, beaches closed as Isaias threatens NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Isaias turns deadly in NYC as trees come down, buildings crumble
Man killed by falling tree while sitting in car on NYC street
Trump holds news conference at White House: WATCH LIVE
$11K reward offered after goose found strapped with firework
Dangerous Isaias sweeps across NYC, Tri-State
Confirmed tornadoes in NJ as more than 1 million lose power
NYC health commissioner resigns, slams de Blasio's COVID response
Show More
COVID News: 8 NJ Catholic schools won't reopen in fall
Beirut explosion kills at least 70, injures thousands
Damage widespread, power outages reported across Long Island
COVID News: 2020 Radio City Christmas Spectacular canceled
COVID-19 Updates: No deaths in NYC for 3rd day in a row
More TOP STORIES News