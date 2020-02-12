AccuWeather: Humid, breezy after Isaias moves out

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tropical storm and flood warnings remained in effect across the Tri-State even after Isaias moved through the area.
Wednesday will be humid and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Breezy and warmer with a high of 86.
Thursday
Less humid with a high of 82.
Friday
Spotty storm with a high of 83.
Saturday
Thunder threat with a high of 85.
Sunday
Sunny with a storm and a high of 87.
Monday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 88.
Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 86.
