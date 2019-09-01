Weather

AccuWeather: Humid Labor Day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect a humid Labor Day with some sun, but also a few showers and a thunderstorm, mainly during the afternoon.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

RELATED: Tracking Dorian

Monday
Humid thunderstorm with a high of 79.

Tuesday
Warm and humid with a high of 82.

Wednesday

Thunder threat with a high of 86.

Thursday
Cooler clearing with a high of 72.


Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 75.

Saturday
A few showers with a high of 74.

Sunday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 75.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast



