AccuWeather: Humid, warm with chance of afternoon storm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be humid and warmer with clouds breaking, but watch for a heavy thunderstorm in the afternoon that could contain flash flooding and strong winds.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Heavy PM thunderstorm with a high of 86.
Sunday
Partly sunny and hot with a high of 90.
Monday
Warm thunderstorm with a high of 88.
Tuesday
A bit less humid with a high of 87.
Wednesday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.
Thursday
Hot and humid with a high of 93.
Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 92.
