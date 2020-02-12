weather

AccuWeather: Humid, warm with chance of afternoon storm

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be humid and warmer with clouds breaking, but watch for a heavy thunderstorm in the afternoon that could contain flash flooding and strong winds.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Heavy PM thunderstorm with a high of 86.

Sunday
Partly sunny and hot with a high of 90.

Monday

Warm thunderstorm with a high of 88.

Tuesday
A bit less humid with a high of 87.

Wednesday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.

Thursday
Hot and humid with a high of 93.

Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 92.



