AccuWeather: Humid Wednesday with steamy storms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be more humid with bookend, steamy storms possible.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Steamy storms with a high of 90.
Thursday
Evening storms with a high of 90.
Friday
Less humid with a high of 87.
Saturday
Summer sun with a high of 86.
Sunday
Sunny and nice. High of 89..
Monday
Humid storms with a high of 92.
Tuesday
Another chance of storms with a high of 91.
