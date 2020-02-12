weather

AccuWeather: Humid Wednesday with steamy storms

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be more humid with bookend, steamy storms possible.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Steamy storms with a high of 90.

Thursday
Evening storms with a high of 90.

Friday
Less humid with a high of 87.

Saturday
Summer sun with a high of 86.

Sunday

Sunny and nice. High of 89..

Monday
Humid storms with a high of 92.

Tuesday
Another chance of storms with a high of 91.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Fay moves out, beach warnings in place
Tropical Storm Fay brings flooding rain to NYC, NJ and the Tri-State
Flooded streets, downed trees in NJ after tropical storm hits
Delta flight diverted after hail damages nose
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tri-State travel advisory: 10 states added to quarantine list
Liquor license loss: Several NY bars hit with suspensions
COVID Live Updates: Zero deaths in NYC, only 2 reported statewide
Trump says COVID-19 in US will get worse before it gets better
'I will not sacrifice myself,' teacher says about school debate
ConEd asks 116,000 Queens residents not to use AC during heat wave
61 dogs and puppies rescued from hoarding situation in NJ
Show More
Family demands justice as Long Island PD shooting goes to grand jury
Orange lobster: NJ Stop and Shop trying to rehome rare crustacean
'Men's rights' lawyer linked to NJ murder may have targeted 2nd judge
Cousins forever linked due to life-saving kidney surgery
Mandatory outdoor water ban in 2 NJ counties amid heat wave
More TOP STORIES News