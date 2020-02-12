weather

AccuWeather: Humid with afternoon storms

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Humidity makes a comeback on Friday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday

Late storm with a high of 85.

Friday
Steamy thunderstorm with a high of 85.

Saturday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 86.

Sunday
Less humid with a high of 78.

Monday
Mostly sunny with a high of 78.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 79.

Wednesday
Warmer mix with a high of 83.



Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
