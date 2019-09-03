Weather

AccuWeather: Humid with afternoon thunderstorms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Humidity returns on Wednesday with clouds and sun. A strong t-storm is possible in the afternoon.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday

More humid with PM storms with a high of 86.

Thursday
Breezy and cooler with a high of 75.

Friday
Watching Dorian. High of 68.

Saturday
Turning warmer with a hig of 78.

Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 77.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 75.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 76.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


