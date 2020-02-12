weather

AccuWeather: Humidity clears, makes way for sun and clouds

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be very warm with a mix of clouds and sun. Earlier storms cleared out the humidity.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Storms to start with a high of 88.

Thursday
Spotty storm with a high of 85.

Friday
Drier heat with a high of 88.

Saturday

Hot sun with a high of 90.

Sunday
Sizzle and a storm with a high of 88.

Monday
Sunny with chance of storms and a high of 86.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.



Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
