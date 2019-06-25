AccuWeather: Humidity drops, temperatures go up

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A stray shower is possible Tuesday night, but then the humidity will drop as temperatures go up -- and some areas could even see a heat wave.
Wednesday
Warm and less humid with a high of 88.
Thursday
Very warm with a high of 89.
Friday
Late thunderstorm possible with a high of 89.
Saturday
Warm and steamy thunderstorm with a high of 87.
Sunday
Possible stray shower with a high of 83.
Monday
Sun and clouds with a high of 81.
Tuesday
Typical July day with a high of 84.
