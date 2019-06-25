Weather

AccuWeather: Humidity drops, temperatures go up

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A stray shower is possible Tuesday night, but then the humidity will drop as temperatures go up -- and some areas could even see a heat wave.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Wednesday
Warm and less humid with a high of 88.

Thursday
Very warm with a high of 89.

Friday
Late thunderstorm possible with a high of 89.

Saturday
Warm and steamy thunderstorm with a high of 87.

Sunday
Possible stray shower with a high of 83.

Monday
Sun and clouds with a high of 81.

Tuesday
Typical July day with a high of 84.

RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Taxi drivers threaten to 'shut down the airports' over proposed $4 tax
13-year-old charged in attack on mom, teen in New Jersey
Man shot in head during caught-on-camera NYC road rage shooting
NYC family targeted by real estate scam fights to save home
Body of missing YouTube star recovered in East River
Pilot who crashed helicopter onto NYC building 'did not know where he was': Report
Woman killed in LI hit and run, suspect was known to her
Show More
Cardi B pleads not guilty to felony charges in NYC strip club melee
Mom handed lifeless 2-month-old baby at daycare, police say
Ring video shows stranger poop in man's driveway
NYPD to deploy thousands of officers for historic NYC Pride March
Officers rescue newborn baby tied up in plastic bag: video
More TOP STORIES News