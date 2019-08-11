AccuWeather: Humidity returns Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be sunny to partly cloudy, seasonably warm and more humid as highs hit the mid-80s.
Tuesday looks mostly cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm around.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 85.
Tuesday
Showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 81.
Wednesday
Humid blend with a high of 81.
Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 80.
Friday
Clouds and sun with a high of 81.
Saturday
Mostly sunny with a high of 82.
Sunday
Sun and clouds with a high of 83.
