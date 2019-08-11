Weather

AccuWeather: Humidity returns Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be sunny to partly cloudy, seasonably warm and more humid as highs hit the mid-80s.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm around.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Monday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 85.

Tuesday

Showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 81.

Wednesday
Humid blend with a high of 81.

Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 80.

Friday
Clouds and sun with a high of 81.

Saturday
Mostly sunny with a high of 82.

Sunday
Sun and clouds with a high of 83.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bicyclist killed in multi-vehicle accident in Brooklyn
Investigation underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
Police: Man robs $5,000 from Queens bagel store
Man arrested after threats made to CT Puerto Rican festival
Woman trapped in gap between LIRR train and platform
Off-duty NYPD officer killed when car crashes, bursts into flames in NYC
Newark residents advised to use bottled water due to lead levels
Show More
Family sues nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
Dominican Day Parade marches through Manhattan
Investigation into Hulk Hogan's ride in CPD squad car
Search for man who stole collection box from Brooklyn church
Suspect wanted for throwing brick into marked NYPD van
More TOP STORIES News